Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Boosted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $556,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 28,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 5.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Linde by 13.3% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 76,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,048,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.02. 4,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,040. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $165.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.83.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

