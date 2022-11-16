Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Shares Gap Up to $34.16

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.16, but opened at $35.00. Lincoln National shares last traded at $35.15, with a volume of 6,096 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Lincoln National Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,278.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.9% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

