Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of 2,278.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $76.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

About Lincoln National

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.