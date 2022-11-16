Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Short Interest Up 17.2% in October

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NYSE:LNC opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,278.40 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

