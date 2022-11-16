Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY) Short Interest Update

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Resources Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Liberty Resources Acquisition by 27.8% in the third quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 414,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth $381,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition by 370.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 174,017 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition by 4.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Resources Acquisition alerts:

Liberty Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

Liberty Resources Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,451. Liberty Resources Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

