Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the October 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of LILAK stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. 1,780,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,788. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.31. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Latin America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

