Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) CAO Jason Waldron Sells 8,138 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,113.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of LBTYK opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
