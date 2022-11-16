LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Update

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LexinFintech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 859.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 856,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 767,004 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in LexinFintech by 399.3% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 464,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 371,382 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter worth about $896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 318,874 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 959,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 183,472 shares in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CLSA raised LexinFintech from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

LX stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $318.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). LexinFintech had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $360.23 million during the quarter.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

