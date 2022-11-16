Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 948,900 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 891,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Trading Up 0.5 %

Leidos stock opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day moving average is $98.96.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,269 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Leidos by 5.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Leidos by 26.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $236,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.