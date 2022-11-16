Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Announces Dividend of GBX 9

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $8.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Land Securities Group Stock Down 0.7 %

LAND stock opened at GBX 611.80 ($7.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 459.30 ($5.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 822.40 ($9.66). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 563.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 660.01. The firm has a market cap of £4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.17) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

