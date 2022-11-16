Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Up 5.7%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $16.01. 35,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 846,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KURA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 63.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 95,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 44.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,149 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 63.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 183,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 70,999 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 1,348,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51,738 shares during the period.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Articles

