Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.98

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.98 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.05), with a volume of 14414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20 ($0.05).

Kropz Stock Up 2.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00.

Kropz Company Profile

Kropz plc engages in the exploration, processing, and mining of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, an advanced stage phosphate project located in the West Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient fertiliser for the sub-Saharan African agricultural industry.

Further Reading

