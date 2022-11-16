Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRO. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE KRO opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 196.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 15.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Articles

