Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after CL King raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. 152,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 912,075 shares.The stock last traded at $14.65 and had previously closed at $14.49.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,834,623 shares in the company, valued at $35,744,596.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -466.67%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

