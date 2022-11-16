KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,600 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 505,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KORE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KORE Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KORE Group from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KORE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Institutional Trading of KORE Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KORE Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in KORE Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in KORE Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in KORE Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Stock Performance

About KORE Group

Shares of NYSE:KORE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.02. KORE Group has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

