KonPay 1-Day Volume Reaches $196,954.55 (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. In the last week, KonPay has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One KonPay token can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. KonPay has a market cap of $105.92 million and approximately $196,954.55 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KonPay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00568789 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,910.08 or 0.29627312 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About KonPay

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KonPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KonPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.