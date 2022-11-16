Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.09 and last traded at $28.38. Approximately 119,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 118,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADRNY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($32.47) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from €31.00 ($31.96) to €34.00 ($35.05) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $22.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

