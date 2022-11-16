Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.09 and last traded at $28.38. Approximately 119,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 118,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADRNY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($32.47) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from €31.00 ($31.96) to €34.00 ($35.05) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.95.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.