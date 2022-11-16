Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001111 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $25.31 million and $323,951.24 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00242572 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00087714 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00064009 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,684,552 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

