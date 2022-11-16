Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Trading Down 7.9%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.45 and last traded at $29.54. Approximately 24,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,932,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

In related news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Kohl’s by 99.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 431,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 215,744 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 51.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 278,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 71,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 31,019 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

