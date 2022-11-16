KlayUniverse Trading Up 13.1% Over Last Week (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 16th. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $5.38 million and $1,790.39 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0978 or 0.00000593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00568789 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,910.08 or 0.29627312 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000083 BTC.

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.09819904 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,725.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

