Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Short Interest Update

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAII. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 991.3% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,025,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 1,839,649 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kismet Acquisition Two by 626.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,082,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 933,190 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,785,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 749,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 427,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,499,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kismet Acquisition Two Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KAII traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,742. Kismet Acquisition Two has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

Kismet Acquisition Two Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

