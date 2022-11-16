King Wealth Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

King Wealth acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.64. The stock had a trading volume of 24,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,906. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.07%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

