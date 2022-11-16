King Wealth Reduces Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

King Wealth trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,567,593. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.78. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $108.93.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

