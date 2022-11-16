King Wealth Purchases 116 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

King Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,282. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $110.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.39.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.