King Wealth Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

King Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.78. 63,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,576,736. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.90 billion, a PE ratio of 105.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

