King Wealth Lowers Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

King Wealth decreased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,369,000 after buying an additional 725,599 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,756,000 after purchasing an additional 61,319 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,144,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 47.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,646,000 after purchasing an additional 353,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 19.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,121,000 after purchasing an additional 172,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,808,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at $122,982,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $26,531,316 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian Stock Down 6.1 %

Several research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

TEAM traded down $8.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.58. 22,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,344,875. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.05. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.63 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $448.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

