King Wealth Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

King Wealth raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. King Wealth owned about 0.29% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,881,000 after acquiring an additional 668,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after buying an additional 204,054 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $2,180,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 88,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Ares Commercial Real Estate Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ACRE traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. 4,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $653.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 145.05%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

