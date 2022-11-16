King Wealth Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

King Wealth trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,434 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded down $7.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.71. 113,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,514,681. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $309.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.77. The company has a market capitalization of $154.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.13, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total transaction of $421,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,548,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total value of $421,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,548,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,135 shares of company stock worth $11,418,887. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.29.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.