King Wealth Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

King Wealth lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,745 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.1% of King Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,387,864,000 after purchasing an additional 608,621 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.72. 259,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.20. The company has a market capitalization of $403.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,229,106 shares of company stock worth $168,141,427 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.14.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

