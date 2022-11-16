King Wealth Buys 290 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

King Wealth lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of King Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. King Wealth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 559,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 51.3% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 29,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,671,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 63,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,816,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $98.91. The company had a trading volume of 562,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,191,160. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.37 and its 200 day moving average is $108.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.24.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

