Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF) Given New SEK 120 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from SEK 113 to SEK 120 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KNDGF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kindred Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kindred Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Kindred Group Stock Performance

Kindred Group stock remained flat at $6.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Kindred Group has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01.

About Kindred Group

Kindred Group plc operates an online gambling business primarily in Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers sports betting, including horse racing; poker; casino and games; and bingo through various brands, such as the 32 Red, bingo.com, Casinohuone, Kolikkopelit, Maria Casino, Storspelare, Unibet, Vlad Cazino, and OttoKasino.

