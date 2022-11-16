Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,668,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the October 15th total of 2,084,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 91.7 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCDMF remained flat at $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,739. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

