Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Update

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 350,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

KE stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.26. 1,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,635. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $550.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

