KeyCorp Weighs in on T-Mobile US, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $2.02 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.40 billion, a PE ratio of 118.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.64. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,284,883,000 after acquiring an additional 442,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,231,837,000 after purchasing an additional 405,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,764,211,000 after purchasing an additional 221,845 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,738,186,000 after purchasing an additional 534,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.