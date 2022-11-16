KeyCorp Lowers CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $189.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.43.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 3.2 %

CYBR stock opened at $162.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.30.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 6.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

