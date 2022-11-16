Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.72. Approximately 506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

Keweenaw Land Association Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01.

Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. As of December 31, 2021, it had 428,789 acres of subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northern Wisconsin. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets, as well as offers gravel, hunting, and recreational leasing services.

