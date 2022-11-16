Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 65,810 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Steven Madden worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 513,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1,599.1% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 111,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 104,707 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of SHOO opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $51.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

SHOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Steven Madden Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.