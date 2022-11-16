Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 47,490 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 285,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,490 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 81.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 43.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

Summit Materials stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $41.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Summit Materials Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.