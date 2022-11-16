Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 47,490 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 285,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,490 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 81.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 43.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period.
Summit Materials Trading Up 0.3 %
Summit Materials stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $41.46.
Summit Materials Profile
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
