Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 127,274 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,274 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.