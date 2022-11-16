Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of TopBuild worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.25.

TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $155.00 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $141.28 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.