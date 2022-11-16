Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $7.34 Million Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,990 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,341,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,489,000 after purchasing an additional 143,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,428,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,692,000 after buying an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,845,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,175,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,820,000 after buying an additional 113,384 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

