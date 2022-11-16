Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $6.96 Million Position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,643 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Bowlero worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bowlero by 12.9% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after acquiring an additional 330,524 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 2,834,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 293,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth $26,555,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth $5,168,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Bowlero by 12.1% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 464,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BOWL opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. Bowlero Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83.

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $267.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.67 million. Research analysts predict that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BOWL shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

