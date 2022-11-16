Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $6.72 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Synaptics worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,402,000 after acquiring an additional 481,832 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,098,000 after acquiring an additional 149,514 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 109,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 440.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,420,000 after acquiring an additional 83,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $1,088,461.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $1,088,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,309 shares of company stock worth $3,431,463 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synaptics Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on SYNA. TheStreet lowered Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.55. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70. Synaptics had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.