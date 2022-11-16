Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,852 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.32% of Carriage Services worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Carriage Services by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Carriage Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Carriage Services by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSV. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carriage Services Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CSV opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $66.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Carriage Services had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

