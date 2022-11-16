Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BRP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BRP Group by 193.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in BRP Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.79 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin acquired 172,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $4,965,640.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

