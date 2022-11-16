Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 439 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 25.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $136.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $148.75. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.20.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

