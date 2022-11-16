Keg Royalties Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

TSE:KEG.UN traded up C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,727. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$13.65 and a 12 month high of C$17.00. The firm has a market cap of C$178.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.66, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

