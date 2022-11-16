Keg Royalties Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
TSE:KEG.UN traded up C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,727. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$13.65 and a 12 month high of C$17.00. The firm has a market cap of C$178.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.66, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.25.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
