Keep Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $704,164.51 (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Keep Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $66.85 million and $704,164.51 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002879 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00569577 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,896.63 or 0.29668357 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000083 BTC.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
