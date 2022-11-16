Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) CEO Alan Yu Purchases 2,300 Shares

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTGet Rating) CEO Alan Yu bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $31,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,364,798 shares in the company, valued at $102,002,452.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KRT opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. Karat Packaging Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $272.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Karat Packaging by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Karat Packaging by 11.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Karat Packaging by 24.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

