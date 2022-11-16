Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.93

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.93 and last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 4083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.
Several brokerages have recently commented on KAMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kaman in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $533.78 million, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kaman by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,513,000 after buying an additional 32,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after acquiring an additional 265,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,050,000 after acquiring an additional 137,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Kaman by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,306,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,498,000 after buying an additional 46,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.
